Back in May, Charly Bliss released their sophomore outing Young Enough. It was an even brighter, poppier update on the sugary rush of their debut Guppy, and we were pretty big fans of it here at Stereogum — after we named it Album Of The Week, it also ranked very high on our mid-year albums roundup. It was the kind of achievement you always hope a band is able to pull off on their second effort, and it was reasonable to expect it might be a minute before we’d hear some new Charly Bliss music (especially because they have been touring a lot since it came out).

Well, turns out we get a whole new EP of Charly Bliss material before the year’s out. The band’s 2019 bonus lap is called Supermoon, and it features five tracks culled from the same sessions that birthed Young Enough, including “Heaven,” which the band released last year. At Rolling Stone, frontwoman Eva Hendricks calls it “a bridge, spanning the distance between Guppy and Young Enough.” She continues, “It’s easy to hear how our sound was starting to change. The more we kept writing, the further we went. We chose songs for Young Enough that learned a little deeper into that, but it’s cool to hear how Young Enough isn’t a record that came out of thin air.”

The entire EP is out today. Check it out below.

<a href="http://charlybliss.bandcamp.com/album/supermoon" target="_blank">Supermoon by Charly Bliss</a>

TOUR DATES:

11/04 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

11/05 – Cardiff, UK @ 10 Feet Tall

11/06 – London, UK @ Scala

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

11/08-11/09 – Benidorm, ES @ Primavera Weekender

11/13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

11/20 – Haminton, ON @ Mills Hardware

11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre Theatre

11/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

12/07 – Singapore, MY @ The Alex Blake Charlie Sessions

12/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (w/ Cherry Glazerr)

12/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (w/ Cherry Glazerr)

The Supermoon EP is out now via Barsuk Records. Listen to it here. And you can revisit our interview with the band this past May here.