PUP – “See You At Your Funeral” Video

Happy Halloween, y’all! Toronto pop-punk heroes PUP are celebrating with a very holiday-appropriate new music video for “See You At Your Funeral,” one of the many extremely catchy tracks off of their excellent recent album Morbid Stuff.

Directed by Joe Stakun, the clip is a an episode of a fake Addams Family-style sitcom called Growing Up Ghouls. PUP music videos are always fun, and this one is no exception. Watch its heartwarming tale of spooky self-care below.

Morbid Stuff is out now via Litte Dipper/Rise.