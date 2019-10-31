Bee Gees Getting Biopic From Bohemian Rhapsody Producer

Add the Bee Gees to the list of music groups that will be getting the biopic treatment in the wake of the box office success of Bohemian Rhapsody and, to a lesser extent, Rocketman and A Star Is Born.

As Deadline reports, Paramount Pictures has acquired the life rights from the Gibb family estate as well as rights to their music. The studio is teaming up with Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King. The film has not been written yet, nor are there any cast members attached.

Barry Gibb is the sole surviving Bee Gees member.

Other music biopics currently in the pipeline include ones about David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Boy George, and many more.

Over on our The Number Ones column, we’ve already discussed the Bee Gees quite a few times for “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart,” “Jive Talkin’,” and “You Should Be Dancing,” and we’re not too far away from their Saturday Night Fever run of hits.