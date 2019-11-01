Miguel – “Funeral”

It’s been a while since we’ve heard a proper new Miguel song. The R&B singer’s most recent album is 2017’s War & Leisure. Earlier this year, he put out a new EP featuring Spanish-language versions of some of the tracks off of that album, but otherwise he’s been quiet outside of a collaboration with Alicia Keys that came out in September.

But tonight Miguel has returned with a brand-new track called “Funeral.” It’s a quick one, but does a good job at getting you hyped for whatever Miguel might have in the pipeline. “Send my regards to the mother and father/ ‘Cause somebody’s daughter I just fucking slayed,” he sings in the grim chorus. “Blood on the carpet, it came from my heart/ Once I start, I can’t stop it, and now we are prey.”

Listen below.

“Funeral” is out now.