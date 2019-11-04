Barrie, Katie Von Schleicher, Lala Lala, & More Contribute Songs To So Many Singing Vol. 2

So Many Singing Vol. 2 is a forthcoming compilation to benefit immigrant rights, a continuation of a mission established with the 2017 compilation of the same name. It’ll feature contributions from Hovvdy, Christelle Bofale, Renata Zeiguer, Tiny Hazard’s Alena Spanger, Wilder Maker’s Gabriel Birnbaum, post-LVL UP project Spirit Was, and many more.

The compilation is being introduced with three songs: brand-new tracks from Barrie — who put out their debut album, Happy To Be Here, earlier this year — and Katie Von Schleicher — whose most recent album, Shitty Hits, came out in 2017 — and a demo of Lala Lala’s “Spy,” which appeared on her album from last year, The Lamb.

Proceeds from sales of the compilation will go to the International Refugee Assistance Project. There will also be two benefit shows next month: One in Brooklyn on 12/8, with proceeds going to Make The Road New York, and one in Chicago on 12/13, with proceeds going to Illinois Coalition For Immigrant And Refugee Rights. Lineups for both will be announced later this month.

Listen to the three new tracks below.

<a href="http://ruinationrecordco.bandcamp.com/album/so-many-singing-vol-2" target="_blank">So Many Singing, Vol. 2 by Ruination Record Co.</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 Ben Seretan – “New Lease On / Butt Rock”

02 Onlyness – “Big TV”

03 Christelle Bofale – “Carousel (Demo)”

04 Spirit Was – “Heaven’s Just A Cloud (4-Track Demo)”

05 WishWish – “Motion Standing”

06 Matt Kivel – “Things To Come”

07 Annie Hart – “Phoenicia No Coffee”

08 Michael Cormier – “dinners (bleary eyed version)”

09 Brigid Mae Power – “Sometimes”

10 V.V. Lightbody – “Car Alarm (Demo)”

11 Eamon Fogarty – “A Banquet & A Welcome”

12 Alena Spanger – “Madrugada (Demo)”

13 Zooey Celeste – “Sunshine”

14 Friendship – “You Home Yet?”

15 Katie Von Schleicher – “Sacred Bond”

16 Andy Molholt – “Sitting Kills (Demo)”

17 Renata Zeiguer – “Wayside”

18 Scree – “Weather Theater”

19 Adeline Hotel – “Relief”

20 Bill MacKay – “Film Music #2 (Demo)”

21 Gabriel Birnbaum – “Quit Your Job (Demo)”

22 Mary Lattimore – “Dawson’s Sadness”

23 Field Guides – “Condensate / The Petrichor Near Landwehr Canal (Demo)”

24 Office Culture – “Little Reminders”

25 Toebow – “Toebow Theme”

26 Caitlin Pasko – “The Still (Demo)”

27 Pat Kelly – “Moon Blooze”

28 Dylan Golden Aycock – “MD_6 > 2012″

29 Blue Ranger – “Surf Beauregard”

30 Garcia Peoples – “Rolling Tides (Live)”

31 witchduck – “mothertongue”

32 Lala Lala – “Spy”

33 Moon Mullins – “Crusin’ In”

34 Ben Brock Wilkes – “Molly”

35 Scott Hirsch – “Spirits (Demo)”

36 Minor Moon – “Mars, Baby (Demo)”

37 CF Watkins – “17 (Demo)”

38 Sam Moss – “Slow (Demo)”

39 Liam Kazar – “Nothin To You (Acoustic)”

40 Half Gringa – “Beauty Of The County”

41 Hovvdy – “Tub (Demo)”

42 Barrie – “Ghost World”

43 Ian Wayne – “Ash On Me (Demo)”

44 Ben Special – “b+”

45 June Gloom – “Windy Hill”

46 Sun June – “Backseat (Demo)”

47 Johanna Samuels – “Breaking Up With You”

48 Nico Hedley – “Hydrangeas”

49 Quarterly – “Sueno Americano”

50 Odetta Hartman – “Old Man Trump / Will The Circle Be Unbroken (Live)”

So Many Singing Vol. 2 is out on 12/6. Pre-order it here.