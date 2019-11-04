Unreal City – “Satyr” & “Sheol”

Robert Orr used to play guitar for Cleveland metallic hardcore heroes Integrity. For more than a decade, he’s been generating sickening gut-churn riffs with Pittsburgh’s Unreal City. The band’s been around a long time but only has one album, 2008’s Ephemeral Subsistence, and a couple of EPs to its name.

Today, though, Unreal City have come out with a monstrously heavy, ungodly ugly new two-song single. “Satyr” and “Sheol,” the band’s two songs, are both righteously sludgy pieces of riffage. You have absolutely never, in your life, heard anyone deliver the word “satyr” with such passion as elemental growler Joseph Sanderson, also of Eternal Sleep, does here. Both songs are hard as hell, and you can listen to them both below.

<a href="http://unrealcity.bandcamp.com/album/satyr-sheol" target="_blank">Satyr/Sheol by Unreal City</a>

“Satyr” b/w “Sheol” is out now on Closed Casket Activities.