Hit Like A Girl – “It’s Not Me”

Hit Like A Girl are a band led by Nicolle Maroulis, who also plays keys in Kississippi’s live band and also founded the non-profit No More Dysphoria. They’ve released two full-lengths already, 2017’s You Make Sense and last year’s What Makes Love Last, and last month they shared a new track named after the organization that they started.

Today, Maroulis is putting out another new song, “It’s Not Me,” a track that simmers and sears as it lays out the failings of a relationship in exacting detail. It’s a black cloud, pattering drums and feedback off-setting potent scenes of bitter disappointment, like this one: “When I asked you to marry me, I wasn’t kidding/ You laughed and tossed the engagement ring/ And I bet you did it on purpose/ Was it worth it?/ You snapped a picture of me in the river searching for it.”

Fans of Camp Cope’s strained specificity will appreciate Maroulis’ lyrics, and there’s a whole lot of messy emotion driving “It’s Not Me.” Listen to it via Flood below.

<a href="http://hitlikeagirl.bandcamp.com/track/it-s-not-me" target="_blank">It’s Not Me by Hit Like A Girl</a>

TOUR DATES (w/ Nervous Dater):

11/05 St. Petersburg, FL @ The Bends

11/06 Orlando, FL @ The Falcon

11/07 Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark

11/08 Atlanta, GA @ Mac’s Basement

11/09 Asheville, NC @ Fleetwood’s

11/10 Richmond, VA @ Space Litter Records

“It’s Not Me” is out now.