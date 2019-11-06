Hear George Michael’s Previously Unreleased “This Is How (We Want You To Get High)”

We may be less than a week into November, but Christmas music season is well underway. In some cases, it overlaps with Christmas movie season. That may induce groans among much of the population, but hey, in this case we’re getting a new George Michael song out of it, and it’s not even a yuletide George Michael song.

As you might guess, the new holiday rom-com Last Christmas — directed by Paul Feig, produced and written by Emma Thompson, and starring Daenerys Targaryen herself, Emilia Clarke — has a soundtrack constructed entirely from Michael’s solo catalog plus three from his days with Wham! One of those solo tracks has never been released before today. The soundtrack-closing “This Is How (We Want You To Get High)” is the first Michael song to be released since his death on Christmas of 2016. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Last Christmas”

02 “Too Funky”

03 “Fantasy”

04 “Praying For Time”

05 “Faith”

06 “Waiting For That Day”

07 “Heal The Pain”

08 “One More Try”

09 “Fastlove Part 1″

10 “Everything She Wants”

11 “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”

12 “Move On”

13 “Freedom! 90″

14 “Praying For Time” (MTV Unplugged version)

15 “This Is How (We Want You To Get High)”

The Last Christmas soundtrack is out 11/8 digitally and 11/15 physically.