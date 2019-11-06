Watch FKA Twigs Cover “Summertime” At Maida Vale

FKA Twigs is releasing her new album, MAGDALENE, on Friday — it’s our reigning Album Of The Week. She recently performed a session at London’s famed Maida Vale studios for Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show that just went up. In it, she covers “Summertime,” the George Gerwin-written jazz standard that has been popularized over the years by Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Janis Joplin, and many more, placing Twigs in quite the pantheon of singers to have tackled the song.

During the performance, she also sang some beautiful renditions of her own tracks “cellophane” and “home with you.” Add this up with her recent Fallon performance and you’ve got a live show that you’d be stupid for missing if it rolls through your city.

Watch below.

MAGDALENE is out 11/8 via Young Turks.