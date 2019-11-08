Free Nationals – “Shibuya” (Feat. Syd)

The Free Nationals are coming out with an album of their own. Today, Anderson .Paak’s live band have officially announced their self-titled debut album, which will be out next month. And in addition to .Paak, it’ll feature a rotating lineup of guest vocalists and rappers including T.I., Conway, Westside Gunn, Callum Connor, Benny Sings, and Joyce.

The Free Nationals will feature the previously released singles “Beauty & Essex” (with Daniel Caesar and Unknown Mortal Orchestra), “Time” (with Mac Miller and Kali Uchis), “On Sight” (with J.I.D, Kadhja Bonet, and MIKNNA), and “Eternal Light” (with Chronixx). And today, they’ve shared another new song, “Shibuya.”

“Shibuya” boasts the talents of the Internet’s Syd on vocals. It’s a smooth, sensual, characteristically groovy ode to staying in bed with your romantic partner on the weekend: “You should stay until Saturday/ ‘Cause you ain’t gotta work tomorrow anyway/ Do you babe/ Sweet Saturdays/ I got you all to myself on Saturdays.” Listen to it and check out The Free Nationals’ full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Obituaries”

02 “Beauty & Essex” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

03 “On Sight” (Feat. JID, Kadhja Bonet, & MIKNNA)

04 “Shibuya” (Feat. Syd)

05 “Apartment” (Feat. Benny Sings)

06 “Gidget” (Feat. Anderson .Paak)

07 “Rene” (Feat. Callum Connor)

08 “Time” (Feat. Kali Uchis & Mac Miller)

09 “Cut Me A Break” (Feat T.I.)

10 “Eternal Light” (Feat. Chronixx)

11 “Oslo” (Feat. Callum Connor & T. Nava)

12 “Lester Diamond”

13 “The Rivington” (Feat. Conway, Westside Gunn, Joyce)

The Free Nationals is out 12/13 via OBE, LLC/Empire.