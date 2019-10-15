The Free Nationals – “Eternal Light” (Feat. Chronixx)

The Free Nationals, better known as Anderson .Paak’s backing band, are seemingly gearing up to release an album of their own. Details for it haven’t been announced just yet, but they are certainly building to something. In the last few weeks, we’ve gotten two new tracks, “On Sight,” which featured J.I.D., Kadhja Bonet, and MIKNNA, and “Time, which featured Kali Uchis and the late Mac Miller, and both of those seem to be an extension of “Beauty & Essex,” their track with Daniel Caesar and Unknown Mortal Orchestra that came out last year.

Today, they’re back with another new one. This one’s called “Eternal Light” and it features the Jamaican reggae musician Chronixx, who croons and smolders and keeps the track in a laidback chill. Listen to it below.

“Eternal Light” is out now.