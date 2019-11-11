Hear Covers By Iggy Pop, Frank Black, & More From New Mose Allison Tribute Album

Later this month, Fat Possum Records is releasing If You’re Going To The City, a covers tribute album to the jazz musician Mose Allison, which was organized by his daughter Amy. On what would have been his 92nd birthday (he died in 2016), the label is sharing two tracks from the album by Iggy Pop and the Pixies’ Frank Black. Pop covered Allison’s “If You’re Going To The City,” the 1968 track from which the compilation gets its name, and Black did Allison’s 1997 song “Numbers On Paper.”

“I’m so pleased Amy (Allison) has asked me to participate in this project of her father’s music. What can I say? Both musically and lyrically Mose is more grounded than most, and, at the same time, existentially beyond everything else out there,” Black said in a statement about his contribution. “‘Numbers On Paper’ is a relevant song to humanity at whatever point in the time space continuum, or ‘spime’ as Mose says, that you want to place that song. It’s classic Mose, funny and heavy.”

The tribute album also features songs by Chrissie Hynde, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Richard Thompson, Robbie Fulks, the Tippo Allstars featuring Fiona Apple, Peter Case, and more. Listen to Iggy Pop and Frank Black’s covers and check out the tracklist below.

Also here are covers by Jackson Browne and Taj Mahal that came out last month:

TRACKLIST:

01 Taj Mahal – “Your Mind Is On Vacation”

02 Robbie Fulks – “My Brain”

03 Jackson Browne – “If You Live”

04 The Tippo Allstars – “Your Molecular Structure” (Feat. Fiona Apple)

05 Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite – “Nightclub”

06 Chrissie Hynde – “Stop This World”

07 Iggy Pop – “If You’re Going To The City”

08 Bonnie Raitt – “Everybody’s Crying Mercy”

09 Loudon Wainwright III – “Ever Since The World Ended”

10 Richard Thompson – “Parchman Farm”

11 Peter Case – “I Don’t Worry About A Thing”

12 Dave Alvin & Phil Alvin – “Wild Man On The Loose”

13 Anything Mose! – “The Way Of The World”

14 Frank Black – “Numbers On Paper”

15 Amy Allison with Elvis Costello – “Monsters Of The Id”

If You’re Going To The City: A Tribute To Mose Allison is out 11/29 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.