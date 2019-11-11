Hear Beck Perform A Prince Medley At Paisley Park

Beck was recently invited to record at Prince’s legendary Paisley Park complex outside of Minneapolis. The result of those sessions is being released as an EP that is currently an Amazon Music exclusive. The Paisley Park Sessions EP has Beck and his band running through a medley of Prince songs — including “Raspberry Beret,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” and “1999” — and then performing two Beck tracks: Odelay’s “Where It’s At” and Colors’ “Up All Night.” Beck has covered some of these Prince songs in the past.

Videos for those three performances will be released next week (11/18), and right now there’s a behind-the-scenes video for Beck recording these songs alongside an interview. “I’ve heard the name since I was a child, Paisley Park, and you sort of imagine this place. It’s special to be here and see it in person,” Beck said.

Watch that video below and, if you’re an Amazon Music subscriber, you can hear the whole EP below.

Beck has a new album, Hyperspace, out on 11/22 via Capitol.