The Whiffs – “Now I Know” & “Shakin All Over”

The Whiffs are a power-pop band from Kansas City whose new album Another Whiff drops in December. They announced it a while back with opening track “Shakin’ All Over,” and today they’re back with the second single, “Now I Know.” Both songs show the band’s mastery of their genre, wherein every vocal and guitar part could be the central hook. It’s like what the Exploding Hearts might have sounded like if they were healthy, normal hearts, or maybe the Replacements’ best stab at a Cheap Trick record. Hear both tracks below, where you can also find their tour dates opening for hometown heroes the Get Up Kids.
TOUR DATES:
11/13 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theatre
11/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/15 Boise, ID @ The Shredder
11/16 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
11/17 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
11/19 San Francisco, CA @ Beat American Music Hall
11/20 Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
11/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
11/22 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
11/23 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
11/24 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Another Whiff is out 12/6 on Dig! Records. Pre-order it here.