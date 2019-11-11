The Whiffs – “Now I Know” & “Shakin All Over”

The Whiffs are a power-pop band from Kansas City whose new album Another Whiff drops in December. They announced it a while back with opening track “Shakin’ All Over,” and today they’re back with the second single, “Now I Know.” Both songs show the band’s mastery of their genre, wherein every vocal and guitar part could be the central hook. It’s like what the Exploding Hearts might have sounded like if they were healthy, normal hearts, or maybe the Replacements’ best stab at a Cheap Trick record. Hear both tracks below, where you can also find their tour dates opening for hometown heroes the Get Up Kids.

<a href="http://digrecordsusa.bandcamp.com/album/the-whiffs-another-whiff-dig009" target="_blank">The Whiffs – Another Whiff – DIG009 by DIG! Records</a>

<a href="http://digrecordsusa.bandcamp.com/album/the-whiffs-another-whiff-dig009" target="_blank">The Whiffs – Another Whiff – DIG009 by DIG! Records</a>

TOUR DATES:

11/13 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theatre

11/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/15 Boise, ID @ The Shredder

11/16 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

11/17 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/19 San Francisco, CA @ Beat American Music Hall

11/20 Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

11/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

11/22 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

11/23 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

11/24 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Another Whiff is out 12/6 on Dig! Records. Pre-order it here.