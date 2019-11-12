Hey! You’re still part of it! Yelpy Boston pop-punk greats Piebald, one of the most dependably fun bands on the late-’90s/early-’00s emo touring circuit, broke up way back in 2008. They stayed on good terms, and they’ve been getting back together for reunion shows over the past few years. They played a whole reunion tour in 2016. And they’ve got a bunch of shows coming up soon — a Christmastime run in New England, a February West Coast trip with Dashboard Confessional. And now they’ve just shared their first song in 12 years. Naturally, it’s a Christmas-themed novelty tune.

Even with all those reunions, Piebald haven’t released any new music since their 2007 LP Accidental Gentlemen. But this Friday, they’ll return with a three-song holiday EP called Piebald Presents To You, A Musical Christmas Adventure. All three-songs are Christmas-themed originals, and the song they’ve shared early, entitled “(All I Want For Christmas) Is To Rage With My Friends,” seems custom-designed for drunken singalongs. It sounds like exactly what you’re imagining, especially if you’re imagining someone doing a Santa Claus voice on the song. Listen below.

On the new EP, the band says:

This whole sonic and photographic project escalated quickly, but it started from knowing that Christmas shows are happening again this coming winter season. We are hoping to make the most of those few shows and we thought making or covering a Christmas song or two would be a fun idea. As it turns out, we’re much more about making than we are about covering. Maybe you’re thinking, “This is weird of Piebald, who haven’t made new music since 2007 to musically rebirth themselves with a 3-song holiday release.” Well, our response to you is this, “You’re not wrong. However, we have never really done anything the right or proper way. Weirdly it’s just how we do things at camp Piebald.

The Piebald Presents To You, A Musical Christmas Adventure EP is out 11/15 on Photo Finish Records.