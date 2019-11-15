Modest Mouse – “Ice Cream Party”

Modest Mouse returned this past Record Store Day with a 7″ featuring their first new songs since 2015’s Strangers To Ourselves, “Poison The Well” and “I’m Still Here.” Today they share their third song of the year, a unique entry in the Modest Mouse canon.

The new track is called “Ice Cream Party.” It features Isaac Brock creepily murmuring the lyrics, “There’s an ice cream party at my house, please come over.” And it’s accompanied by the release of an official Modest Mouse ice cream. Earlier this week, Modest Mouse posted a location to Reddit. The map linked to Portland ice cream shop Ruby Jewel, makers of the special Modest Mouse flavor.

Due to technological constraints you cannot taste the Modest Mouse ice cream through this website, but you can hear “Ice Cream Party” below, where you’ll find the remainder of their tour dates with the Black Keys plus some newly announced December headline shows.

TOUR DATES:

11/16 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena*

11/17 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena*

11/19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum*

11/22 Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

11/23 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome*

11/24 Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*

12/07 Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

12/08 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

12/10 Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center For The Arts

12/11 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/13 Vail, CO @ Vail Snow Days

12/14 Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

* w/ The Black Keys

“Ice Cream Party” is out now on Epic. Yum?