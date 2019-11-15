Silverbacks – “Sirens”

Dublin-based five-piece Silverbacks have slowly been releasing songs throughout the last three years. This past May, they shared the utterly infectious “Pink Tide,” and in 2018 shared two singles: “Just In The Band,” which ranked amongst our favorite songs that week, and “Dunkirk.” These plus 2017’s “Just For A Better View” were produced by fellow Dubliner and Girl Band’s bass player Daniel Fox.

Although they promised their debut album would be out by the end of this year, we still don’t have any news on that front yet. But Silverbacks are ready to share another single, and they’re doing so with another Fox collaboration called “Sirens.” This one proves just as irresistible as the other tracks, and in the way this one utilizes a propelling bass-line, it feels like a grittier take on the B-52’s deep-cut “Give Me Back My Man.” In theory, the use of three different guitars could be a bit overwhelming, however this seamless execution just proves that Silverbacks are focused and ready for bigger things.

Of the lyrics, guitarist and vocalist Daniel O’Kelly says, “In ‘Sirens,’ the narrator misses riots and important protests taking place in his city because he’s too preoccupied with writing the perfect soundtrack for what is happening. He’s equally distracted by his relationship issues, tennis, and his obsession with his favourite band.”

Listen to “Sirens” below.

“Sirens” is out now via Nice Swan Records.