Mark Ronson & Anderson .Paak – “Then There Were Two”

Mark Ronson curated the soundtrack for the upcoming animated film Spies In Disguise. It features two new songs from Ronson — who put out his own album Late Night Feelings earlier this year — and a new song by Lil Jon, alongside a previously released DJ Shadow track and the classic “It Takes Two.”

Today, Ronson is sharing a new track he made with Anderson .Paak called “Then There Were Two.” The song is featured in the movie’s most recent trailer.

If you can’t yet tell, Spies In Disguise is about a spy duo: a human voiced by Tom Holland and a human voiced by Will Smith, who is then turned into a pigeon. (Not to be confused with Gemini Man, where Smith is a spy who plays himself twice.)

Hear Ronson and .Paak’s song below.

Mark Ronson Presents the Music of “Spies in Disguise” is out 12/13.