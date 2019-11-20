Weaves – “Internet Tears” Video

Much of Weaves’ appeal has always been the Toronto Band To Watch’s deconstructed approach to indie rock, but they’ve never sounded as broken-down as they do on their new single out today.

That’s both a musical and emotional statement: The song, their first since 2017’s Wide Open, is called “Internet Tears,” and it’s built around Jasmyn Burke’s refrain, “Sometimes the internet makes me cry at night/ Sometimes I cry at night looking at the internet.” If the last album found them embracing classic-rock grandiosity, this song goes way in the opposite direction, toward abstraction and absurdity and an extreme closeup of one person’s anxiety. The video, directed by Weaves, is on that same wavelength and is quite a sight to behold.

In a press release, Burke explains, “I was watching something on the Internet that made me cry and started thinking about how ridiculous and funny and peculiar it is that we can sit alone staring at a screen and feel such strong feelings of happiness or sadness or anger while just browsing. It’s like imposed feelings or something. Maybe you can relate.”

Watch below.

That press release promises more new Weaves music in 2020 and hints at a third LP.