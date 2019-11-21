Kesha – “My Own Dance” Video

Embattled pop queen Kesha has been going through a lot of shit in recent years, thanks to her legal battle with former collaborator and alleged abuser Dr. Luke. But early next year, she’s coming back with the new album High Road, and based on what we’ve heard so far, she’s recapturing some of her old hedonistic aesthetic. We’ve already heard the first single “Raising Hell” with Big Freedia. And today, Kesha has dropped another new video for another new song.

On the song, Kesha flips her public image around, implicating everyone who wanted her to get back to her old sound while still, to some extent, getting back to her old sound. She kinda raps, “Well, the internet called and it wants you back / But could you kinda rap and not be so sad?” Kesha co-wrote the song with Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, former Semi Precious Weapons leader Justin Tranter, and Santigold/Portugal. The Man collaborator John Hill. She co-produced it with Hill.

In director Allie Avital’s video, Kesha spends time in an apartment complex where some freaky things are going down. She ends it in a kiddie pool filled with cereal and milk. There’s a Shining homage in there, and there might be a recurring Repo Man reference, too. Check it out below.

High Road is out 1/10 on RCA.