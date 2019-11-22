Paul McCartney – “Home Tonight” & “In A Hurry”

Paul McCartney is nowhere near slowing down. The 77-year-old former Beatle is headlining Glastonbury next year, and is also currently writing a musical adaptation of It’s A Wonderful Life that’s set to debut next year. Last year, he released Egypt Station, his 17th(!!!) solo studio album. Now, McCartney is sharing two new tracks, “Home Tonight” and “In A Hurry.” The songs are slated for physical release on Black Friday, which takes the form of a double A-side 7-inch Record Store Day exclusive, but we get to hear them ahead of time.

Both songs were recorded with producer Greg Kurstin during the sessions for Egypt Station. “Home Tonight” is bit more true-to-form for McCartney. It’s quite jammy, features some brass and clapping, and methodically weaves guitar tones into this blissed-out, summery sentiment. “In A Hurry” is quite frenzied, expanding in a way that really soars. The opening utilizes this Sgt. Peppers-esque piano, but modernizes it with an asymmetrical synth that frazzles out during the bluesy guitar solo. There’s a hysterical “huh-huh-huh” choir of vocals in the buildup to the chorus, and I swear it sounds just like Tina Belcher from Bob’s Burgers hyperventilating. With that said, I can genuinely admit I like both of these songs.

Listen to “Home Tonight” and “In A Hurry” below.

“Home Tonight” and “In A Hurry” are out now digitally and 11/29 physically via Capitol Records.