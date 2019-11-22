Stream SASAMI’s Christmas EP lil drmr bb

Artist To Watch SASAMI started off this year by releasing her debut album, and she’s finishing it out with a 3-track Christmas EP called lil drmr bb to usher in the holiday season.

The Los Angeles-based musician has covered two Christmas classics, “Little Drummer Boy” and “Silent Night,” the former a digitally scuzzy take on the track and the latter assisted by a French horn, the instrument that Sasami Ashworth studied professionally in school. There’s also a frosty original called “It’s You.” “The holidays just don’t feel right/ Peace on earth and mistletoe,” she sings on it. “There is just one thing I know/ It’s you, it’s you, it’s you.”

Listen to the EP below.

TOUR DATES:

02/21 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

02/22 Tijuana, MX @ Moustache Bar

02/26 Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club

02/27 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

02/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel (Noise Pop Festival)

02/29 Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

The lil drmr bb is out now via Domino.