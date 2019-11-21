U2 – “Ahimsa” (Feat. A. R. Rahman)

U2 have released a new song called “Ahimsa.” It’s a collaboration with the Indian musician A. R. Rahman. The track is named after ahimsa, a doctrine commonly translated as “do no harm” and a respect for all living things.

It’s the band’s first material since 2017’s Songs Of Experience. They’ve spent most of the last two years celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree with an extensive tour — they’re currently in the middle of a run of shows through Australia and Asia.

Listen below.

“Ahimsa” is out now.