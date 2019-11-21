The National’s Bryce Dessner did the score for the movie The Two Popes, which stars Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as, you guessed it, two popes hanging out and talking about the future of the Catholic Church. The Fernando Meirelles-directed film will be in select theaters next week (11/27) but most people will be able to see it when it hits Netflix on 12/20. But before that, Dessner’s score for The Two Popes will be out on 12/6.

Today, Dessner is sharing a selection from that score called “Pope Francis” — it was recorded at Abbey Road with the London Contemporary Orchestra. “I wrote this simple guitar piece for one of the most important moments in the film,” Bryce said to Rolling Stone, who premiered the track. “I had such an amazing time working on The Two Popes with director Fernando Meirelles and getting to go on set in Rome during the filming and meet Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce.”

Listen below.

Here’s the trailer for The Two Popes:

The Two Popes soundtrack is out 12/6 via Milan Records.