PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Loyal” (Feat. Drake) & “The News”

PartyNextDoor is one of the few artists on Drake’s OVO Sound label who has become a successful entity in his own right, who can legitimately be called a peer and not just an underling. It’s easy to forget what a significant presence Party became this decade because he hasn’t released anything as a lead artist since the Seven Days EP in 2017, and he hasn’t appeared on any songs at all since Calvin Harris’ “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready” way back in February of 2018. That’s a long hibernation period by the standards of today’s hip-hop and R&B landscape, but he’s finally emerging today with two songs that mark the beginning of the lead-up to a new album called Club Atlantis.

Party’s first two songs of 2019 are called “Loyal” and “The News.” Produced by Dregotjuice, OG Parker, and 40, the former is a floaty dancehall dreamscape that will probably garner more attention because it’s a Drake collaboration. But the latter, a Hoskins and Bizness Boi production, is by far the superior track — partially because it sounds like an early Drake record, with all the impeccable drowsy atmospherics and sleek melodic cooing that entails.

Hear both new tracks below.

Whenever Club Atlantis is out, it’ll be out on OVO Sound/Warner Bros.