Holy Fuck – “Free Gloss” (Feat. POND’s Nicholas Allbrook)

Toronto quartet Holy Fuck have a new album, Deleter, out at the beginning of next year. We’ve already heard its lead single “Luxe,” a collaboration with Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor, and now they’re sharing another new track. “Free Gloss” is another collab, this time with former Tame Impala bassist and current POND frontman Nicholas Allbrook, and it’s another strobing electronic jam. This is what Holy Fuck have to say about it:

Our music can be dark and pummeling at times, unrelenting even. “Free Gloss” was designed as a way for us to shed some light, and bring some bliss and buoyancy to the table whilst still maintaining that ecstatic energy and intensity that we love. We started tinkering with the main riff and structure on this one as an idea to take the listener on a euphoric sonic journey and explore the push/pull, tension and release you can take people with on the dance floor.

We were trying to step out of the corner we’ve been painted into. Now we’re more in the dance world than ever. And this is the kind of dance music we like. In many different ways “Free Gloss” reminds us all of some kind of 90s thing. When we wrote the main keyboard riff, immediately we thought of Much Music, our Canadian equivalent to MTV, specifically their live dance studio broadcast, Electric Circus or their compilation album Extenda-Dance Mix 93. The inadvertent soundtrack to our youth. Looking back on it now, these shows explored a clash of humanity with technology, or perhaps the humanity in technology; repetitive electronic music with unpredictable human movement, which feels in keeping with the way we write and perform our music.