Okay Kaya – “Asexual Wellbeing” Video

Kaya Wilkins is releasing her second album as Okay Kaya, Watch This Liquid Pour Itself, at the end of January. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “Ascend And Try Again” and “Baby Little Tween,” and today Wilkins is sharing a new one called “Asexual Wellbeing.”
The track’s music video, which Wilkins co-directed with Adinah Dancyger, starts with a breathy spoken word piece before launching into the track proper, a rubbery synth song about the spectrum of desire. “I know sex with me is mediocre, but I can give you asexual wellbeing,” Wilkins sings. “But I can probably feel what you’re feeling.”
Wilkins had this to say in a press release:
island mud house
horses and stringy apple tree
blood of beet meals
baby in a moth suit clipping the
clothing-rack soon dry
look out for a field
be fire and dv’s and shitty driving good music
imitate algae in the coolest jacket to exist
loving your loved ones like it’s never going to end don’t let the hand deject you
except the shadow it gives
paint face true Scandinavian inappropriate
hang out by historical landmarks and feeling
NOTHING
Watch This Liquid Pour Itself is out 1/24 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.