Okay Kaya – “Asexual Wellbeing” Video

Kaya Wilkins is releasing her second album as Okay Kaya, Watch This Liquid Pour Itself, at the end of January. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “Ascend And Try Again” and “Baby Little Tween,” and today Wilkins is sharing a new one called “Asexual Wellbeing.”

The track’s music video, which Wilkins co-directed with Adinah Dancyger, starts with a breathy spoken word piece before launching into the track proper, a rubbery synth song about the spectrum of desire. “I know sex with me is mediocre, but I can give you asexual wellbeing,” Wilkins sings. “But I can probably feel what you’re feeling.”

Wilkins had this to say in a press release:

island mud house

horses and stringy apple tree

blood of beet meals

baby in a moth suit clipping the

clothing-rack soon dry

look out for a field

be fire and dv’s and shitty driving good music

imitate algae in the coolest jacket to exist

loving your loved ones like it’s never going to end don’t let the hand deject you

except the shadow it gives

paint face true Scandinavian inappropriate

hang out by historical landmarks and feeling

NOTHING

Watch and listen below.

Watch This Liquid Pour Itself is out 1/24 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.