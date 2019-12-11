The Brooklyn metal band Tombs have been around for more than a decade now. They’ve put out four albums, gone through huge lineup changes, and cycled through a few different versions of their sound. When Tombs first arrived, they brought a huge, suffocating take on sludge and on ’90s noise-rock. But they’ve since moved on to different styles, and it looks like we’ll hear a very different version of the band on their next album, which will arrive pretty soon.

As Invisible Oranges points out, Tombs just announced that they’ll follow up 2017’s The Grand Annihilation with the new album Monarchy Of Shadows, set to arrive early next year. Today, they’ve shared the seven-and-a-half-minute title track that opens the album. It’s pretty much straight-up black metal.

“Monarchy Of Shadows” opens with a drawn-out, ominous drone before launching straight into the frozen blastbeat tundra. Frontman Mike Hill delivers some of his vocals in a booming gothic baritone, and the band lurches into a slower gear late in the song. But by and large, “Monarchy Of Shadows” is a black metal rager, and a pretty good one. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Monarchy Of Shadows”

02 “Once Falls The Guillotine”

03 “Necro Alchemy”

04 “Man Behind The Sun”

05 “The Dark Rift”

06 “Path Of Totality (Midnight Sun)”

Monarchy Of Shadows is out 2/28 on Season Of Mist.