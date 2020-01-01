Faith Healer – “2020”

The Edmonton duo Faith Healer have released two fantastic, fascinating albums — 2015’s Cosmic Troubles and 2017’s Try ;-) — and perhaps they’re aiming to add a third in 2020? Just before we embarked upon the new decade last night, Jessica Jalbert and Renny Wilson shared two versions of a new track named for the new year. “2020,” available in “original” and “extended” mixes, takes Faith Healer’s psych-pop sounds in a dance-oriented direction, resulting in a hallucinogenic party track that reminds me of Guerilla Toss or Gang Gang Dance. Check out both versions of the song below, and keep your eye out for more new Faith Healer this year.

And since we missed it last summer, here’s Faith Healer completely transforming the Band’s “When You Awake” in a Polaris Prize session.