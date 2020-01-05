Zanders – “Traces”

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the Hartford, CT-based band Zanders. Their last album, Buried Men, came out at the end of 2015. But in a few weeks, they’re releasing a new full-length, Concentration Sixty-Four, named after the popular playground chant. They recently shared its lead single, “Traces,” a jaunt about the pieces of ourselves we leave behind.

The band are piano-forward and quite theatrical, which means they might not be for everyone, but Zanders hit a refreshingly airy note as they pull between darkness and light. “Whether they are good or bad certain words you can’t take back,” Alex Saraceno sings on the track. “And now you know that I love you and would like to see this through This is not a guarantee that we will always make each other happy.” Listen to it below.

<a href="http://zanders.bandcamp.com/album/concentration-sixty-four-2" target="_blank">Concentration Sixty-Four by zanders</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Buried Men”

02 “Your Palms”

03 “Like Literally”

04 “Terms & Conditions”

05 “The Joker”

06 “Growing Nowhere”

07 “Rose M. Singer”

08 “Heads Or Tails

09 “Three Diamond Door”

10 “Wholeheartedly

11 “Marble”

12 “Traces”

Concentration Sixty-Four is out 1/24 via Funnybone Records. Pre-order it here.