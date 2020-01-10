The Boomtown Rats – “Trash Glam, Baby”

Although now best known for his role in organizing gigantic charity concerts like Live Aid and Live 8 alongside fellow Irish rock star Bono, Bob Geldof first came to prominence fronting the Dublin power-pop and new wave band the Boomtown Rats, whose “Rat Trap” was the first UK #1 hit by an Irish band. The group formed in 1975 amidst the punk explosion and disbanded in 1986, by which point Geldof’s career in activism was ascendant. Minus cofounders Johnnie Fingers or Gerry Cott, the Rats reassembled for some touring in 2013 and have been active in the studio for a few years. Now that it’s 2020 — the year of the rat, according to the Chinese Zodiac — the band is releasing its first album in 36 years.

Due in March, Citizens Of Boomtown comprises 10 new Boomtown Rats songs performed by Geldof plus Pete Briquette on bass, Simon Crowe on drums, and Garry Roberts on guitar. The album will be the seventh for the Boomtown Rats, to go along with seven Geldof solo LPs. It’s being released the same day as Tales Of Boomtown Glory, a new Geldof-penned collection of Boomtown Rats lyrics and the stories behind 28 songs. In the meantime, you can hear Citizens Of Boomtown’s lead single and opening track “Trash Glam, Baby” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Trash Glam, Baby”

02 “Sweet Thing”

03 “Monster Monkeys”

04 “She Said No”

05 “Passing Through”

06 “Here’s A Postcard”

07 “K.I.S.S.”

08 “Rock ‘n’ Roll Yé Yé”

09 “Get A Grip”

10 “The Boomtown Rats”

Citizens Of Boomtown is out 3/13 on BMG.