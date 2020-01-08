The Men – “Children All Over The World”

Shapeshifting New York rockers the Men have announced a new album called Mercy, their first since 2018’s Drift. They recorded it live to tape with minimal overdubs at Serious Business studios. And today, they’re previewing it with lead single “Children All Over The World.”

“‘Children’ was, like a lot of songs, altered and tossed around quite a bit before it took shape,” says guitarist and vocalist Nick Chiericozzi. “At one point it sounded like a cruising metal tune — our version of metal that is. After the synth landed though, it felt complete and off it went.” Listen.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cool Water”

02 “Wading In Dirty Water”

03 “Fallin’ Thru”

04 “Children All Over The World

05 “Call The Dr.”

06 “Breeze”

07 “Mercy”

Mercy is out 2/14 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.