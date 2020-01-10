Ethan Gruska – “Enough For Now” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Ethan Gruska, one-half the Belle Brigade and grandson of famed composer John Williams, is about to release his second solo album. En Garde is out later this month, and today he’s sharing a new single from it called “Enough For Now,” which features none other than Phoebe Bridgers on background vocals.

“I worked with my co-producer Tony Berg and together we created this chugging, driving song. Phoebe Bridgers sang background vocals on it, and it’s my favorite moment on there,” Gruska says. “That song felt the most poppy to me, but with Phoebe on it and Tchad Blake’s mix, it feels a little more jagged and unique. It has that irreverence I wanted, despite its sweetness.”

Listen to “Enough For Now” below.

En Garde is out 1/24 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.