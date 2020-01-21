Phantom Posse – “It’s All You” (Feat. Vagabon’s Laetitia Tamko & GABI)

The New York collective Phantom Posse has been putting out music for the better part of the last decade, and they’re kicking off 2020 with a new album called Forever Underground. The project revolves around producer Eric Littmann, who in the past year has worked on great albums with Emily Yacina and Yohuna. Both of those artists appear on Forever Underground, alongside a cast of collaborators that also includes Makonnen, Vagabon’s Laetitia Tamko, GABI, Nadine’s Nadia Hulett, Foxes In Fiction’s Warren Hildebrand, and more. The first single Littmann is sharing from the album is “It’s All You,” which features contributions from Tamko, GABI, and Pavo Pavo’s Oliver Hill.

“Laetitia and I had been demoing out some songs for the self-titled Vagabon record on a weekly basis in my tiny bedroom studio in NYC and sometimes to get the ball rolling I’d throw some Phantom Posse instrumentals her way,” Littmann said in a statement. “Those sessions led to this song and also to what eventually became ‘Water Me Down’ on her record. Later Oliver Hill (Pavo Pavo / Dustrider) added this big cinematic string arrangement to the end and Gabrielle Herbst (GABI) contributed vocals to the middle section in between working on operas.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Underground Pt1″

02 “Drum Me Up” (Feat. Nadia & Cale)

03 “If Only I Could Be There” (Feat. Emily Yacina)

04 “[ZNO on canal]”

05 “What Did You Do” (Feat. Tyler Andere, Eric Littmann, & Taryn Miller)

06 “[FLASH + MISS17 dreamteam]”

07 “[SEBO9 on the bridge]”

08 “It’s All You” (Feat. Laetitia & GABI)

09 “Find You Out” (Feat. Emily Yacina)

10 “Changing” (Feat. Makonnen & Yohuna)

11 “[RD in the tunnel]”

12 “Narrow” (Feat. Chris Masullo, Eric Littmann, & Warren Hildebrand)

13 “Cut Both Ways” (Feat. Eric Littmann & Taryn Miller)

Forever Underground is out 3/20 via Orchid Tapes.