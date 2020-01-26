Watch Halsey & Adam Driver Star In SNL’s “Slow” Digital Short

Halsey released her new album, Manic, last week. (She also inadvertently called for the collapse of One World Trade when reacting to a sorta negative Pitchfork review of it.) She was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night opposite host Adam Driver, who was in two big movies at the tail-end of last year, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker and Marriage Story. (He was nominated for an Oscar for the latter.)

The two of them were in a digital short together called “Slow,” an R&B song about taking your time during sex. Driver sang in an altered low voice, Halsey sang in her normal one. Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd are also involved.

Halsey also performed two tracks from her recently released Manic on the show, “You Should Be Sad” and “Finally // Beautiful Stranger.” This is somehow her third time on SNL: She had her debut as a musical guest in 2018, did double duty in 2019, and now here she is again in 2020.

Watch below.

Halsey and Driver also appeared in this spoof on the Netflix docuseries Cheer: