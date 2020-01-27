Lil Nas X – “Rodeo (Remix)” (Feat. Nas)

When Lil Nas X first emerged out of the mists of the internet a year ago, the world had a lot of questions. One of those questions was this: How does actual Nas, who has releasing music under the name “Nas” since eight years before Lil Nas X was born, felt about the whole phenomenon. Last night, we got a clear answer: Nas is OK with it! Especially if it means awards-show performances and high-profile remix appearances!

One of the few exciting performances at last night’s Grammys was Lil Nas X, who made a whole absurdist stage-play out of his codebreaking smash “Old Town Road.” After lip-syncing on a rotating stage with BTS, Mason Ramsey, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Diplo, Lil Nas X did a quick costume change and emerged alongside Original Nas. The two of them performed “Rodeo,” the second-catchiest song from Lil Nas X’s major-label debut EP 7. And today, that version gets a remix.

Originally, “Rodeo” had a verse from Cardi B that led me to have the “no, you can’t say the N-word, even if you’re rapping along with a song” conversation with my kids. The new version of “Rodeo” is just as catchy, and its rumbling surf-guitar beat now has added mariachi horns. And the remix also has “Big Nas,” as he is now calling himself, rapping about how he’s got a ho stable and a catalog so major. This is going to lead to another uncomfortable conversation with my kids! Listen to the new remix and the Cardi-collab original below.

The “Rodeo” remix is out now on the streaming services.