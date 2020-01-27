Vanity – “Anticlimax”

The Vanity who released a song called “Anticlimax” today is not the Vanity who died in 2016, the late pop star and Prince protégé. This Vanity is a Brooklyn rock band whose Bandcamp tags include “glam,” “punk,” and “Stones,” with a lead guitarist who used to be in Rik & The Pigs.

The band’s new track is a righteously spindly power-pop tune that will serve as the A-side of a new 7″. The as-yet-unreleased B-side, “A Seat At The Table,” presumably has nothing to do with Solange, but we can dream.

Does “Anticlimax” live up to its name? Well, it doesn’t necessarily explode, but its many guitars will take you places. Listen below.

<a href="http://vanitynyc.bandcamp.com/album/anticlimax" target="_blank">Anticlimax by Vanity</a>

“Anticlimax” b/w “A Seat At The Table” is out 2/28. Pre-order it here.