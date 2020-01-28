Emperor X – “Sad React”

Emperor X’s Chad Matheny has shared his first new song since 2017’s Oversleepers International. It’s called “Sad React,” and it’s a slinking number about the perils of social media and how a little button on Facebook can level out both the major and minor tragedies enough so that it feels like neither of them actually matters. “Somebody just stole my laundry: sad react/ They threw our friends in a labour camp: sad react,” Matheny sings.

The song is the first release of a new venture with the Hotelier’s Christian Holden called Dreams Of Field Recordings. It’s described as an “artist-managed cooperative record label” (both previously put out albums via Tiny Engines). Matheny and Holden will host a webinar tomorrow (1/29) at 3PM ET to discuss the new label.

Listen to “Sad React” below.

<a href="http://emperorx.bandcamp.com/track/sad-react" target="_blank">Sad React by Emperor X</a>

“Sad React” is out now via Dreams Of Field Recordings.