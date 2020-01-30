Watch Roddy Ricch Rock “The Box” In A Kobe Jersey On Fallon

For the past three weeks, Roddy Ricch’s viral rap hit “The Box” has been the #1 song in America. It ascended to the top of the Hot 100 despite Justin Bieber’s best “Yummy” promotional efforts and has since blocked Future and Drake’s “Life Is Good” from a #1 debut as well. With his LP Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial also spending multiple weeks atop the albums chart recently, he’s pretty much the biggest thing going in music at the moment.

Last night on The Tonight Show, Ricch commemorated his success by performing “The Box” inside a box — a fancy video box, to be more specific. As you might expect from a product of the greater Los Angeles area, he wore a Kobe Bryant jersey to pay tribute to the late basketball superstar, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

Watch below.

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is out now on Atlantic.