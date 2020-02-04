Frankie valet – “Our apartment”

At the end of the week, the St. Louis band Frankie valet are releasing their sophomore album, Waterfowl, the follow-up to 2018’s Stop Apologizing. We posted its lead single, “Soft skin,” at the end of last year, and they’ve since put out another song from it, “Engulfed,” and today they’re sharing one last track before the whole thing is out in full. This one’s called “Our apartment” and it’s a pinched-nerve remembrance about leaving a space and relationship once shared. “Was it all misunderstanding?/ You know I couldn’t have planned it/ Lengthy late night conversations, music videos for ages,” Felix Nelson sings on it. Listen below.

<a href="http://ittakestimerecords.bandcamp.com/album/waterfowl" target="_blank">Waterfowl by Frankie valet</a>

Waterfowl is out 2/7 via It Takes Time Records. Pre-order it here.