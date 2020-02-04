Khalid & Disclosure – “Know Your Worth”

A year ago this week, the moody beige-pop superstar Khalid released “Talk,” a single produced by former it-brothers Disclosure. Musically, the results were decent: a slight change of pace for both parties, if not one that came close to either artist’s ceiling. Commercially, it was a wild success: Khalid’s highest-charting hit and Disclosure’s first real sniff of US pop success in half a decade. Given the feverish clip at which Khalid releases music, he was bound to work with Disclosure again. Today, the inevitable has come to pass.

The new Khalid x Disclosure track is called “Know Your Worth.” Pleasingly, by no means is it merely “Talk” redux. Instead, it’s a subtly propulsive, bass-heavy dance track that reminds me how much more I like Khalid’s rich croon with some powerful rhythmic backing. The track’s big lyrical takeaway: “Find someone who’ll love you at your worst.” In Khalid’s case, that person is not me, but “Know Your Worth” is far closer to the top of his discography than the bottom.

Listen below.