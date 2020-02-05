Stream Saigan Terror’s New Album Anatomy Of Saigan

Japan has a long, strange, proud tradition in punk and hardcore — one that goes way beyond the great Envy, whose new album is beautiful. Decades ago, authentically terrifying Japanese bands like GISM, Gauze, and Disclose were making wild, squalid, ugly music and building up oral-tradition legends. Today, Saigan Terror, a Tokyo band who have been making music for more than two decades, have come out with their new album Anatomy Of Saigan. It is nasty.

The Saigan Terror album is news in part because it’s coming out on Triple B Records, currently America’s best and most important hardcore album. (Right now, Triple B is also the home of bands like Magnitude, Division Of Mind, Never Ending Game, and Ekulu. I’m pretty sure Saigan Terror are their first Japanese band.) But Anatomy Of Saigan is also news because it’s good shit. Saigan Terror play raw and messy crossover thrash, and they play it fast. The album plays out as an absolute blitz of jackhammer double-bass and incoherent-in-any-language ogre-grunts. At times, it verges into death metal territory. It’s intense! Stream it below.

Anatomy Of Saigan is out now on Triple B Records.