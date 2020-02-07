Carly Rae Jepsen – “Let’s Be Friends”

Carly Rae Jepsen, Queen Of Hearts. The Canadian pop singer is back with a new song just a week before Valentine’s Day. But instead of celebrating all that love in the air she’s offered up a sassy breakup song, “Let’s Be Friends.” She promoted the track with the parenthetical “(Not Really Though),” but that seems to have been dropped for its official release, though the sentiment remains the same.

“Let’s be friends, then never speak again,” she sings on it over an acoustic guitar and some giggles. There’s a spoken-word breakdown where Jepsen says: “I mean, you’re sort of a dick sometimes but someone out there is surely gonna love a dick.”

It’s her first new song since last year’s Dedicated and comes right ahead of her European tour, which kicks off this weekend in Manchester.

Listen to it below.

In more Jepsen news, she recently talked about how she is getting inspired by Kate Bush. In an interview with Clash, she said: “All I can say is I really like Kate Bush lately. I’ve been investigating her work and I’m late to the party, but I’ve been realizing what an incredible writer she is, even visually. I think that would be someone I’d want to bring into influence the next project if I could.”

She also mentioned that she’s sitting on some Dedicated era tracks she’d like to share eventually when the time is right, perhaps in a package similar to E•MO•TION: Side B. (“Let’s Be Friends,” presumably, counts as one of those.)

“Let’s Be Friends” is out now.