NOVA ONE – “violet dreams”

NOVA ONE is the musical project of Providence-based Roz Raskin. Their debut album is out in April via Community Records, who also released 2018’s secret princess EP. The forthcoming lovable is a stellar collection of songs that puts a dream-pop edge on ’60s pop tropes, all while exploring gender, femininity, and queerness.
The first of those we get to hear is “violet dreams,” a reflection on beauty standards and personal presentation that seems to shroud Raskin’s melancholy in a gleaming haze. In a press release, they explain, “this song feels celebratory to me. it’s generally been a tough year for me emotionally. it’s also been a time for lots of self-reflection.”
TRACKLIST:
01 “to be kind”
02 “violet dreams”
03 “feeling ugly”
04 “somebody”
05 “light years”
06 “close encounter”
07 “down”
08 “lovable”
09 “let’s party”
10 “how it ends”
TOUR DATES:
02/06 Burlington, VT, @ ArtsRiot
02/14 Allston, MA @ O’Brien’s Pub
03/07 Providence, RI @ The Good Will Engine Co.
Lovable is out 4/24 on Community. Pre-order it here.