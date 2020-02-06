NOVA ONE – “violet dreams”

NOVA ONE is the musical project of Providence-based Roz Raskin. Their debut album is out in April via Community Records, who also released 2018’s secret princess EP. The forthcoming lovable is a stellar collection of songs that puts a dream-pop edge on ’60s pop tropes, all while exploring gender, femininity, and queerness.

The first of those we get to hear is “violet dreams,” a reflection on beauty standards and personal presentation that seems to shroud Raskin’s melancholy in a gleaming haze. In a press release, they explain, “this song feels celebratory to me. it’s generally been a tough year for me emotionally. it’s also been a time for lots of self-reflection.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “to be kind”

02 “violet dreams”

03 “feeling ugly”

04 “somebody”

05 “light years”

06 “close encounter”

07 “down”

08 “lovable”

09 “let’s party”

10 “how it ends”

TOUR DATES:

02/06 Burlington, VT, @ ArtsRiot

02/14 Allston, MA @ O’Brien’s Pub

03/07 Providence, RI @ The Good Will Engine Co.

Lovable is out 4/24 on Community. Pre-order it here.