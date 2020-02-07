Dogleg – “Kawasaki Backflip”

Dogleg named their 2019 breakout single “Fox” after Star Fox. And they’re naming the album it comes from, Melee, after another video game, Super Smash Bros. Melee. Anyone who shows up to a Dogleg show, challenges bassist Chase Macinski to a game of Super Smash Bros. Melee, and beats him will win free band merch. Video games are serious business to Dogleg.

Today, though, the Michigan punk band are giving you a present without any elite video game skills required. Today, they’re sharing Melee’s opener and latest single “Kawasaki Backflip,” a blistering two and a half minutes of all-out emo catharsis. The accompanying music video, directed by Austin Vansen, shows the band smashing and breaking shit as they furiously bash the song out. Watch and listen below.

Melee is out 3/13 on Triple Crown. Pre-order it here.