Ratboys – “Anj”

Ratboys are releasing their latest album, Printer’s Devil, at the end of the month. They’ve shared “Alien With A Sleep Mask On” and “I Go Out At Night” from it so far, and today the Chicago duo are back with another single, “Anj.” This one’s a roaring and sentimental one about a very special person in Julia Steiner’s life, as she explains in a press release:

Anj is the first song we wrote for the record. It tells the story of my childhood babysitter, a woman named Angie (Anj for short) who watched my siblings and I while my parents worked full time. The verses recall little moments when she held me and comforted me when I was a tiny baby and then eventually as I grew into a small child.

As time has passed and I’ve gotten older, I’ve kept in touch with Anj, and I’ve noticed our relationship changing. One time when we got together recently, she confided in me about some trauma she had experienced. It was a fundamental role reversal — she spoke to me not just as a fellow adult, but really she leaned on me for support and comfort in that moment.

I did my best to listen and be there for her, to return the gesture of reassurance and love. And I think I needed to write this song to honor that experience. To say out loud for once and for all that I’m — that we’re — not alone.