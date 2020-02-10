U.S. Girls – “4 American Dollars”

Next month, U.S. Girls are following up 2018’s excellent In A Poem Unlimited with a new album, Heavy Light. The Toronto collective, which is centered around Meg Remy, announced the album last month with “Overtime,” and today they’re sharing the album’s opening track, “4 American Dollars.” It’s a slinking and warm and sardonic song about the US economy and the American dream.

“You can do a lot with four American dollars,” goes its jumpy chorus. “No matter how much you get to have, you will still die and that’s the only thing,” Remy sings. “You gotta have roots if you want to lift those bootstraps.” The track is a meld of voices and rhythm, a perfect blend of what this band does so well.

Watch a video for the track below.

Heavy Light is out 3/6 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.