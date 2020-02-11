I Break Horses – “I’ll Be The Death Of You”

Last week, I Break Horses returned with their first new music in six years. They announced a new album called Warnings, the followup to their 2014 sophomore outing Chiaroscuro, and unveiled a moving, titanic lead single called “Death Engine.” (It ranked amongst our favorite songs last week.) It had been a long wait for “Death Engine,” but it turns out it won’t be a long wait at all to hear another new I Break Horses song. Today, they’re already back with another single from Warnings.

I Break Horses’ newest release is called “I’ll Be The Death Of You.” Project mastermind Maria Lindén describes it as “I Break Horses’ somewhat darker and more nihilistic approach to when passion takes a more eccentric turn. A short yet drastic tale occupying a middle ground between Screamadelica and early OMD.” Compared to the atmospheric balladry of “Death Engine,” “I’ll Be The Death Of You” will feel a bit more familiar to fans of the band’s past work — it’s a slightly more direct song drenched in all kinds of perfectly-calibrated synth textures, at once blurry and catchy. In fact, it’s probably a little poppier than even I Break Horses’ older singles, but it still feels psychedelic and spaced-out.

“I’ll Be The Death Of You” comes with a video directed by Douglas Hart. It features Lindén standing solitary on the coast and then in the city. The main push of the video is these shifting color blocks and editing tricks that keep rendering the whole thing in a kind of rainbow night vision haze. It’s a fittingly trippy companion to the song itself, and you can check it out below.

Warnings is out 5/8 via Bella Union. Pre-order it here.