Heather Woods Broderick – “Hummingbird Skylight”

Since releasing her new album Invitation last year, Heather Woods Broderick has been been busy touring — both on her own, as part of Sharon Van Etten’s band, and in support of Van Etten and William Tyler. Today, she’s back with another new song of her own, the, chilly, skeletal “Hummingbird Skylight.” As Broderick explains in a statement:

“Hummingbird Skylight” was written by my partner and his band Tallest Poppy. From my first listen I was drawn to the beautiful melody and repetitive nature of the original version. I reworked the song and gave it to my partner as his birthday gift.

Over the course of working on the song, the lyrics took on a special quality and sense of timelessness and independence. They revealed themselves to be universally relatable and adaptable. The ‘she’ in the song became Mother Nature and her struggles during the Australian fires. The words also spoke to relationships in my own life that, over time, have become something I didn’t expect.

I produced and recorded the song myself with an extremely minimal setup. The stripped down, more exposed production style is something I’ve been wanting to work more in for quite some time, so I felt like reworking the song in this style was a good opportunity to experiment and lean further in that direction.