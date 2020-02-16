Watch The 1975 Debut 2 New Songs At UK Tour Opener

We’re still a couple months out from the release of the 1975’s latest album, Notes On A Conditional Form, but the English band has been putting out new songs from it and performing live basically non-stop. So far, we’ve heard the singles “People,” “Frail State Of Mind,” “Me & You Together Song,” and the Greta Thunberg-featuring eponymous opening track. They also played another unreleased one earlier this month at an Australian brushfire benefit.

Last night, they kicked off the official Notes tour in Nottingham, where they debuted two new songs from the album, which are tentatively being called “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” and “Guys.”

Check out video of their performances below.

Notes On A Conditional Form is expected out 4/24 via Dirty Hit/Polydor.